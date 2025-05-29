National entomological conference held at Zoo Debrecen

Hungary’s first rural zoo and botanical garden hosted the 5th Jubilee Debrecen Conference on Applied Entomology. The event was organized in collaboration with the Plant Protection Institute of the Faculty of Agricultural, Food Science and Environmental Management at the University of Debrecen.

The choice of venue was no coincidence. Zoo Debrecen places strong emphasis on supporting science education and research, and maintains close partnerships with higher education institutions. Since 2008, the zoo has served as an off-site Department of Nature and Species Conservation for the Faculty, fostering cooperation with several institutes and departments, including the Plant Protection Institute. Zoo Debrecen remains committed to contributing to the training of future scientists and the cause of nature conservation—whether that involves insects or other aspects of biodiversity.

The conference created a valuable platform for entomologists, researchers, and students from across the Carpathian Basin to meet, share knowledge, and collaborate. It has grown into a key forum for presenting the latest research in applied entomology and discussing practical issues. Presentations included topics such as developments in forensic entomology, insect rearing techniques, and the impact of urbanization on insect life. The in-person format not only brought back the opportunity for face-to-face meetings but also opened new horizons for the future and growth of the conference.

The zoo’s commitment to scientific engagement continues. Following the conference, the 13th Conservation Talent Day will be held on June 2, 2025, in cooperation with the Department of Wildlife Management and Conservation Zoology of the Faculty.

(Zoo Debrecen)