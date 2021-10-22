The relief of Géza Mezey was wreathed

The relief of Géza Mezey, who played a significant role in the start of pharmacy training in Debrecen, was wreathed. A commemoration was held on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of the school-designing professor at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, at the entrance to the building of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

The development of the training of pharmacists at the University of Debrecen was started by Professor Géza Mezey in 1995, as a result of which the teaching of the first year of pharmacy started in 1996. The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences was established in 2001, which led to the death of Géza Mezey at the age of 62. The Faculty of Pharmacy started operating at the University of Debrecen in 2003 as its 11th faculty.

