Two woman deceived the postman to get another woman’s pension

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against two women who fraudulently obtained a woman’s pension for a minor fraud.

The accused are relatives and live together in their house on the outskirts of Hajdúböszörmény. According to the relevant rules, postal items to be delivered to the outskirts must be placed in post boxes. The two women were at the mailboxes on the morning of July 23, 2021. They saw the postman delivering items to the recipients, and they noticed that a woman’s pension was also waiting to be delivered.

The women decided to get the money, so they went to the delivery man and the younger one stated that she was the eligible daughter to take over the pension instead. She said the woman was in the hospital and she left her ID at home. At that time, her older partner showed his own ID and proved that her partner was the child of the beneficiary.

The deceived deliverer eventually handed over the nearly HUF 120,000 pension. However, the actions of the accused soon came to light because not long after, the claimant personally sought the postman to take over the pension.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Department confiscated the money obtained through fraud, so the damage was recouped and the pensioner received his pension.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Hajdúböszörmény District Court for fraudulent fraud committed as an accomplice against the accused who admitted their actions. In the indictment – aimed at serving a sentence – the prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a public sentence on the younger accused and a suspended prison sentence on his partner based on the content of the case.

ugyeszseg.hu