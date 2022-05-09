Jabil is waiting for professionals trained at the University of Debrecen

The top management of Jabil Circuit Magyarország Kft. visited the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen on Friday. The cooperation between the Faculty of Science and Technology and the company dates back years, which was confirmed by the parties during the current meeting.

At the meeting held in the boardroom of the Faculty of Science and Technology, Ferenc Kun, Dean, Gábor Battistig, Head of Department, István Csarnovics, Deputy Director of the Department, and Katalin Kozma-Tóth, Head of Department, received a delegation from the company, which mainly manufactures electronic components. On behalf of Jabil, Sándor Kékesi, plant manager, Diána Háncsin, HR manager, Gábor Tóth, senior workcell manager and Nándor Lalik, operations development manager, took part in the meeting.

It is extremely important for the faculty to have a live relationship with corporate partners. There is a huge industrial development in the world and we want to follow that with our training. We signed a dual training contract with Jabil in 2016, and we have now updated this to establish a long-term partnership

– Dean Ferenc Kun told hirek.unideb.hu in connection with the signing of the agreement.

As a result of the cooperation between the Faculty of Science and Technology and the company operating in Tiszaújváros, the company will be highlighted at the faculty’s training events, and the company’s specialists will participate in the development of the electrical engineering training program. In addition, the company managers will offer future electrical engineers company-specific topics and dissertation topics for independent project work.

On behalf of Jabil, factory manager Sándor Kékesi explained that the University of Debrecen is one of the biggest “bases” for them, this is where the Jabil engineers of the future can come from, so they see a huge opportunity in networking.

Continuous collaboration with the faculty is also important because the goal is for students to master the use of the latest industrial technologies as quickly as possible. In the past, professionals looked at the workflow, now comes a machine that sees everything, even the smallest things that aren’t visible to the naked eye. This poses a challenge for us to find and train professionals together

– the factory manager detailed.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a cooperation agreement to renew the dual training, and Jabil donated 26 so-called antistatic ESD cloaks to the Faculty of Science and Technology, further assisting the faculty in electrical engineering training.

hirek.unideb.hu