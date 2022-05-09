Debrecen police are asking the population for help in connection with a traffic accident

The traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/482/2022. is prosecuting a criminal offense on suspicion of having committed a road accident through negligence.

According to the available data, on March 11, 2022, at 10:32 a.m., a man was driving his truck in Gebrvezeték Street, Debrecen, from Vértesi Street to Balaton Street. He continued at the intersection of Gázvezeték and Balaton utca, despite the prohibited signal from the light signaling device, he collided with a car coming from his right. The driver of the car was injured in the accident.

The police officers ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Station (No. 149 Sámsoni út, Debrecen), or by phone 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, at 06-52 / 457-040. 80 / 555-111, and the toll-free number 112.

