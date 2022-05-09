Fatal Traffic Accident Between Kaba and Derecske

According to the available information, on May 9th, at about 2:15 p.m., a car and a truck collided in the 9th kilometer section of main road no. 4802 under hitherto unclear conditions.

The driver of the car suffered so serious injuries in the accident that he lost his life on the scene, police reported. During the site investigation and the technical rescue, a complete road closure is in force on the given road section, traffic has been diverted from both directions to Földes.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay