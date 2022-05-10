Department of Artificial Intelligence Opens at ELTE

The IT faculty of Budapest’s Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) inaugurated its Department of Artificial Intelligence, the first in the country, on Monday.

László Palkovics, the minister of technology and innovation, said the government’s reform of higher education has seen cooperation with industrial players and joint R&D projects as a priority. The department, a result of cooperation between the university and the Bosch Group, enables ELTE to directly take part in international tendencies of industrial innovation, he said. Bosch may expect growing results in R&D, too, he said. Research at the department will contribute to developing systems for self-driving cars, industrial automation, artificial vision, among other fields.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay