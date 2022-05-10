Three Hungarian Exhibitions at Romanian Design Week

Three Hungarian exhibitions organised on the sidelines of the Romanian Design Week will await visitors in Bucharest between May 13 and May 22, the Liszt Cultural Institute said on Monday.

On the first day of the Design Week, an international poster exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Visegrad Group (V4) will open in the Liszt Institute under Hungary’s current V4 presidency, the institute said in a statement. The exhibition will showcase cultural posters created by three artists from each of the four Visegrad Group member states of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Also on May 13, the Smart Hungary exhibition presenting a collection of 24 Hungarian innovations will open at the Design Week’s central venue. The innovations include a string bike, a string wheelchair, a bike dock, a heart rate monitoring T-shirt and a two-seat light sport aircraft for training and leisure purposes, among others. The third show opening in the Liszt Institute on May 16 will feature metal jewellery designed by Hungarian artists graduated recently from the Budapest Moholy-Nagy Art and Design University (MOME).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay