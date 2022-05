Hungary’s trade balance showed a 503 million euro deficit in March, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data released on Monday.

Hungary, an export-driven economy where trade surpluses are the norm, had a deficit for the ninth month in a row. Exports rose by an annual 8.7% to 12.120 billion euros and imports climbed 22.6% to 12.623 billion euros. Trade with other European Union member states accounted for 78% of exports and 72% of imports.

hungarymatters.hu