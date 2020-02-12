The City of Debrecen’s Budget – 2020

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on The City of Debrecen’s Budget – 2020

The budget for 2020 guarantees that Debrecen shall be the most dynamically developing city of Hungary this year again.

It is highly development-oriented, rationally planned, therefore stable and balanced. Development, stability, security: this triad characterises the new budget – said Mayor László Papp at the press conference presenting the main budget figures on 6 February 2020.

The year 2020 carries on the investment processes from the previous year with a focus on allocating significant resources to the development of the city centre, residential as well as garden districts – along the principles of horizontal development policy –, in addition to the major urban developments, among them the industrial park developments, water park or theatre developments. Furthermore, transport development remains a priority area as in previous years, which program includes the development of not only urban roads but the state road network as well, and also cultural investments.

debrecen.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Construction sector output up 17.8% in September

Kurucz Judit

Time travel to Monarchy -railway between Debrecen and Oradea to be rebuilt?

antaladrienn

Results of the Q1 2020 ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Simonffy utca

65 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

52 m2 flat for rent
100 000 Ft

Debrecen, Csapó utca

80 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *