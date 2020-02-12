Debrecen Capital Fund Has Been Launched

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Debrecen Capital Fund Has Been Launched

Capital financing on favourable terms for local enterprises in a package of 10 billion HUF –  the opportunity was presented by Mayor László Papp and Csaba Bugár, Chief Executive Officer of MFB Invest Zrt. on 4 February 2020.

Following the announcement last October, MFB Invest, – which belongs to MFB Group and specialises mainly in the capital financing of medium-sized enterprises –, launched its first thematic enterprise-development private capital fund in Debrecen. Debrecen Capital Fund intends to take a role in financing enterprises with a growth potential seated in Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar County. The primary partner in the operation of the capital fund is the Municipality of Debrecen. Operational tasks are carried out by EDC Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Centre and Logos Ventures, MFB Invest’s fund manager.

debrecen.hu

