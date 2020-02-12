This Year the Annual Ball of the City of Debrecen Supported the Foundation for Children with Leukemia

The Ball of the City of Debrecen was organised for the eighteenth time in Kölcsey Centre on 18 January 2020, which was connected again with a charity initiative.

The revenue of the gala ball jointly organised by the City of Debrecen, the University of Debrecen and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hajdú-Bihar County was offered to the Foundation for Children with Leukaemia this year. Mayor László Papp said at the press conference on 5 February 2020 that this was the sixth gala ball of the city, which was also a fundraising event. – „This year’s record amount revenue – twelve million and three hundred thousand HUF – is offered to a foundation that has undertaken a significant role in the city for 30 years, and has done its job in an exemplary way even at an international level. To help children in their recovery is the noblest of all things. The Foundation for Children with Leukaemia works to help children with leukaemia or cancer – treated at the Paediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Centre – to heal and recover”, said the mayor.

debrecen.hu

pixabay