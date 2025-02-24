Debrecen’s first Chinese Lantern Festival brought light to the city

The winter-chasing street carnival was held on Batthyány Street, Debrecen’s oldest pedestrian street, celebrating the farewell to winter, the banishment of evil spirits, and the arrival of spring.

Across the world, it is a tradition to welcome light and the new season with symbolic events. In China, for example, the Lantern Festival marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations, coinciding with Hungary’s carnival season.

At the joint event of the Debrecen Creative Community and the Confucius Institute, visitors immersed themselves in Chinese culture at a venue adorned with lanterns. The program featured music, dance, and singing performances, along with an introduction to the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng. This was followed by a spectacular fire juggling performance.

Children had the opportunity to participate in a carnival costume contest, where the most creative outfits were awarded. The highlight of the event was a musical show by Aquamanó, after which attendees joined together with wooden spoons, bells, and other noise-making instruments to chase away winter.

The day concluded with a vibrant street party, leaving participants filled with optimism and light as they looked forward to spring. The event was made possible with the support of CATL.