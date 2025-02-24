300 free meals for those in need – The Two-Tailed Dog Party catering in Debrecen

On Sunday, the Two-Tailed Dog Party organized a large-scale free meal distribution for those in need in Debrecen. A total of 300 portions of pork stew were prepared at Bocskai Square, served with fresh bread and apples.

According to on-site reports, the portions were quickly taken. The meal was cooked in two large cauldrons, with 100-150 servings prepared at a time.

A Nationwide Food Distribution Initiative

The party’s food distribution is part of a nationwide initiative. On Saturday, they were in Nyíregyháza, on Sunday in Debrecen, and this week they will continue in Kecskemét on Friday and Szolnok on Saturday. The organizers travel across the country to provide as many people as possible with free, warm meals.