Road closure forces five Debrecen bus routes onto detours ahead of major event

The Hungary vs Kazakhstan men’s international friendly football match will be held at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, starting at 7:00 PM.

To ensure the smooth operation of the event, a section of Nagyerdei Boulevard between Pallagi Road and Ady Endre Road will be closed from 1:00 PM to 9:30 PM. During the closure, bus routes 16, 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y will operate on temporary diversion routes.

Route 16

Towards Gyógyszergyár

After the Baksay Sándor Street stop, bus 16 will continue straight towards the University and then follow the diversion route via Nagyerdei Boulevard and Pallagi Road.

Towards Nagyállomás (Main Railway Station)

After the Szociális Otthon stop, bus 16 will turn right towards the Clinics and continue via Nagyerdei Boulevard and Hadházi Road. After the Hadházi Road 92 stop, the bus will return to its regular route.

Route 22

After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, bus 22 will turn around at the roundabout and continue via Nagyerdei Boulevard, Hadházi Road, Benczúr Gyula Street and Köztemető Main Gate. After the Köztemető Main Gate stop, it will resume its normal route.

Route 22Y

After the Szociális Otthon stop, bus 22Y will follow the diversion route via Nagyerdei Boulevard, Hadházi Road, Benczúr Gyula Street and Köztemető Main Gate. After the Köztemető Main Gate stop, it will continue on its regular route.

Route 24

After the Köztemető Main Gate stop, bus 24 will operate via Benczúr Gyula Street, Hadházi Road, Nagyerdei Boulevard (towards the University), the Pallagi Road roundabout and Nagyerdei Boulevard. After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, it will return to its original route.

Route 24Y

After the Köztemető Main Gate stop, bus 24Y will travel via Benczúr Gyula Street, Hadházi Road, Nagyerdei Boulevard (towards the University) and Pallagi Road. After the Szociális Otthon stop, it will continue on its normal route.

Passengers should note that no regular stops will be omitted on the affected routes. However, buses will not stop at any bus stops located along the diversion routes.