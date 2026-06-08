Debrecen’s cultural calendar fills up with books, food and live music

Debrecen is entering a particularly rich cultural week, with the annual Book Week, literary evenings, exhibitions, concerts, and food events filling the city. For international residents, this is one of the best opportunities of the year to experience local culture in an accessible, social setting.

Debrecen Book Week (11–14 June)

The Debrecen Ünnepi Könyvhét (Book Week) is the central cultural event of the week. It brings together publishers, authors, book signings, and outdoor literary programs in the city centre.

Even if you do not speak Hungarian fluently, the atmosphere itself is worth visiting: open-air stands, music, food, and a very relaxed community vibe around books and reading.

More information on Facebook.

“Asterix – The Lost Papyrus” exhibition (8–30 June)

At the Benedek Elek Library, visitors can see a travelling exhibition based on the Asterix universe.

This is one of the most accessible cultural programs for non-Hungarian speakers, as it is visual, playful, and based on a globally known comic series.

Gourmet Festival at Nagyerdő (12–14 June)

One of the most international-friendly events of the week is the Debrecen Gourmet Festival, held in the green area of Nagyerdő.

It focuses on food and drinks from different cuisines, making it especially enjoyable for expats and students who want to explore Hungarian gastronomy alongside international flavors.

Live music: Incognito Club concert (12 June)

For nightlife and music lovers, the Incognito Club – Szüret utca concert offers an alternative evening program with live performances and a more underground atmosphere.

Art & exhibitions