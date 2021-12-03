Disaster Management Measures Taken Yesterday in Hajdú-Bihar County

Yesterday at dawn, a twenty-meter pine tree fell on a power line in Vadszeder street, Debrecen. Professional firefighters from Debrecen arrived on the scene, intervening with a motorized chainsaw and a mechanical sliding ladder.



In Nyírmihálydi, on Debreceni road, a power line hung over the road, obstructing the traffic. The professional firefighters from Nyíradony repaired the damage by tightening the cable.

The engine compartment of an articulated bus burned down in Debrecen on the South Line at noon on Thursday. The professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted, who extinguished the flames with two jets of water, which had already spread to a part of the cabin. Forty-one people traveled on the bus who were not injured.

Early in the evening, two cars collided in Debrecen, at the intersection of Sámsoni road and Mátyás Király street. The professional firefighters from Debrecen unplugged the vehicles and checked the site.

Hajdú-Bihar Megyei Katasztrófavédelmi Igazgatóság

pixabay