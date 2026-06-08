Downtown Outdoor Cinema returns to Debrecen

This summer, MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts, Apolló Cinema and Főnix Debrecen are once again bringing cinema under the open sky to the heart of the city. From 26 June, the inner garden of MODEM transforms into a unique outdoor screening space where film classics meet a relaxed summer atmosphere.

The Downtown Outdoor Cinema offers a special selection this season: three iconic films, each celebrating its 20th anniversary, screened in Hungarian with English subtitles. Visitors are invited to enjoy movie nights in a green, urban setting — with blankets, friends, and summer evenings as the perfect backdrop.

2026 programme

26 June, 9:00 PM – Glass Tiger 2

Hungarian comedy, 107 minutes, 16+

Ticket price: HUF 2,500

31 July, 9:00 PM – The Prestige

American–British thriller, 130 minutes, 16+

Ticket price: HUF 2,500

28 August, 9:00 PM – The Lake House

American romantic drama, 99 minutes, 12+

Ticket price: HUF 2,500

Practical information

The screenings take place in the inner garden of the MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts. In case of rain, the venue moves to Apolló Cinema. Doors open 30 minutes before each screening.

Tickets are available at modemart.jegy.hu and at the MODEM box office.

More information at the Facebook event.