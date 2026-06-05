Traffic is restarting at the Csigekert Street–Szabó Lőrinc Street intersection in Debrecen

The Csigekert Street–Szabó Lőrinc Street junction in Debrecen has been reopened to traffic, making travel in the area a little easier from Friday onward.

According to Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa, who shared the news on his social media page, construction work will continue in the coming period, and motorists should still expect occasional traffic restrictions, minor adjustments, and repair works. However, with traffic now allowed to use the junction again, these remaining tasks can be carried out safely while only requiring limited traffic disruptions.

In line with requests from local residents, the current traffic arrangements on Csata Street and Bölcs Street will remain unchanged.