There will also be a Santa Claus tram in Debrecen this year

The Bengali Nostalgia tram is once again wearing festive clothes and will return as a Santa service on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, DKV announced.

The special service departs from Nagyállomás on line 1 at 15:04 and 17:02, and on line 2 at 16:02 and 18:06. This year, the nostalgia trip will also be accompanied by the KCSV light tram.

The Santa Claus tram can be used free of charge and stops at every stop. The Mikulás tram is mainly for the little ones, we ask passengers to board the tram primarily with children.

