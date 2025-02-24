The Debrecen Zoo is kicking off a three-day event series dedicated to nature conservation

From March 1-3, Zoo Debrecen will join the international World Wildlife Day event with a three-day program series, drawing attention to the protection of wildlife and their habitats

.

As the first rural zoo and botanical garden in the country, it has successfully participated in 40 species conservation programs. Recently, they reported the hatching of the Mindanao monitor lizard (Varanus cumingi). The park is committed to nature conservation and environmental awareness, so during the event, there will be a special focus on sustainability and responsible animal husbandry for the protection of wild species.

As part of the tradition, the zoo will offer free guided tours, where visitors can learn about the institution’s conservation work with the help of animal care professionals. One new and unique element of this year’s event is the zoo safari, where visitors can embark on an independent exploration using an adventure map available at the entrance. During the ten-stop safari, guests will encounter endangered, special, and rarely seen species, such as the Decker’s perch, star tortoise, blue-throated macaw, black-and-white ruffed lemur, Sudanese zebra, kudu antelope, and the Asiatic lion. Along the journey, participants will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of animals up close at the zoo’s new environmental education center, the Zoo Kuckó, where they can even hold giant millipedes and bearded dragons. Visitors can also visit a craft corner offering thematic creative workshops for both children and adults. The Gibbon House’s Matató Point offers sensory experiences for the youngest, where they can smell hay and straw while learning about their uses, thereby gaining an understanding of animal nutrition and the basics of responsible animal care. At the nature diversity exhibition, attendees will also learn about the “Species of the Year” selected creatures.

On Monday, March 3, in celebration of World Wildlife Day, the zoo will offer free guided tours for school groups with prior registration. These groups can choose a specific theme for their guided walk. Further information can be obtained from Zoo Debrecen’s contact details.