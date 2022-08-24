Polish-Hungarian Summer University Starts in Poland

Europe University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Polish-Hungarian Summer University Starts in Poland

A summer university in the southeast Polish town of Krasiczyn started on Tuesday, with some 150 Hungarian and Polish students attending.

 

The five-day event organised by the Waclaw Felczak Institute for Polish-Hungarian Cooperation for the fifth time will cover topics like the effect of the war in Ukraine on Europe’s energy security, food supply, as well as the European and global balance of power, Maciej Szymanowski, the head of the institute, said.

 

The event will also feature panel discussions with Hungarian and Polish politicians and experts, workshop sessions, book presentations and sports shows.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

EFSA announces new Chief Scientist

Bácsi Éva

ECB confirms sanctions on Crédit Agricole for classifying shares as CET1 capital without prior approval

Bácsi Éva

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 August 2022

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *