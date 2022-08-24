Polish-Hungarian Summer University Starts in Poland

A summer university in the southeast Polish town of Krasiczyn started on Tuesday, with some 150 Hungarian and Polish students attending.

The five-day event organised by the Waclaw Felczak Institute for Polish-Hungarian Cooperation for the fifth time will cover topics like the effect of the war in Ukraine on Europe’s energy security, food supply, as well as the European and global balance of power, Maciej Szymanowski, the head of the institute, said.

The event will also feature panel discussions with Hungarian and Polish politicians and experts, workshop sessions, book presentations and sports shows.

hungarymatters.hu