Around 13,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 6,498 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 6,641 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 282 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 122 people, 42 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

