Agriculture Ministry Makes Job Portal Available in Ukrainian

The ministry of agriculture has updated its internet portal munkaszuret.hu advertising vacant positions in the sector, making it available in Ukrainian to help refugees find jobs.

 

The portal offers seasonal work to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The portal is aimed at providing a quick link between businesses and job-seekers, the ministry said, noting that Hungarian producers were in great need of workers with the autumn harvest drawing near.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

