U18 3×3 Basketball World Cup in Debrecen

On Tuesday, the Hungarian women’s national team started its performance at the U18 3×3 World Basketball Championship in Debrecen with one win and one loss.

In the first round of the group stage, the team of national team captain Andrea Károlyi met the French in the square in front of the Great Cathedral and lost 14-8. Réka the Great, Dávid Mia, Varga

The team composed of Napsugár and Zsámár Panna did better in the second match, winning 21-15, so they await the continuation on Thursday with a fifty percent balance, during which they will first face the Netherlands and then Uzbekistan.

The domestic men’s national team will start its performance on Wednesday in Cívisváros, where admission to the thousand-person arena set up on Kossuth Square is free.

Results:

women, group B

Round 1: France-Hungary 14-8

2nd round: Hungary-Mexico 21-15

Other Hungarian programs of the group stage:

Wednesday, men:

Hungary-Serbia 10.15

Hungary-Germany 12.45 p.m

Thursday, women:

Hungary-Netherlands 12.10

Hungary-Uzbekistan 14.00

Friday, men:

Hungary-Trinidad and Tobago 13.00

Hungary-Egypt 15.15

