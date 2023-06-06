Debrecen’s Gréta Kerekes won a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles

Gréta Kerekes won a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the bronze category competition of the continental series of the International Athletics Association (WA) on Monday in Prague.

At the Josef Odlozil Memorial Race, the DSC-SI sprinter – who won with 13.04 on Saturday in Athens – finished with a time of 13.17 seconds, seven hundredths behind the American Jade Barber.

In the women’s pole vault, Klekner Hanga finished third with 4.15 meters, while István Szögi finished sixth in the 1500 meters with 3:40.20 minutes – according to the WA results report.

In the men’s javelin throw, Norbert Rivasz-Tóth – who reached 80.37 meters at the season opener in Gödöllő in April – finished in fifth place with 74.45 meters.

(MTI)