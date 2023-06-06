The 2023 pavement renovation program has started in Debrecen

The municipality of Debrecen is carrying out pavement renovations at new locations this year as well. On June 5, 2023, Viktor Papp, the leader of the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly, and Csaba Papp, the local government representative of the area, reported on the works taking place on Hortobágy Street in a press conference.

As Viktor Papp said, the transport development program is of particular importance for Debrecen, which is characterized by major junction reconstructions, large-scale road renovations, road construction and road planning. This year’s sidewalk renovation work, which is also in line with this program, began on May 31st on Újkert Street and then at other locations, some of which have already been completed. Overall, Debrecen has hundreds of kilometers of sidewalks, the average age of which is between 30 and 50 years. It is therefore timely to continuously renew the sidewalks, and as it has been done in the past years with a total expenditure of hundreds of millions of forints in hundreds of locations, this work will continue this year as well. In 2023, HUF 150 million gross is available for this purpose in the city’s budget, and pavement reconstruction will be carried out at a total of 51 locations – which were selected based on the dialogue of the local government representatives with citizens, the residents’ signals and needs. In order to make pedestrian traffic safer, as part of this program, the sidewalk between buildings 1 and 3 and 3 and 7 on Hortobágy utca – on the side facing the parking lots – will also be renewed. Here, the pavement is being renewed on a large surface – more than 500 square meters – but there are also places where the necessary repairs affect a few square meters. Viktor Papp also mentioned that parallel to the sidewalk renovation work, a public staircase renovation program is also taking place in the city from the beginning of this month.

Csaba Papp, the local government representative of the area, expressed his joy regarding the fact that, taking into account the last few years, it is not the first time that news can be given about the public space renovation works taking place on Hortobágy Street. This is also of great importance because there are a total of more than 300 apartments here in a relatively small area, the residents of which must be provided with the right space and the right conditions for pedestrian traffic and movement. As part of the current investment – which is expected to be completed within a week – they will not be able to renew the entire sidewalk on the street from the parking lot in one step, but the sidewalk has been renovated and paved in several steps on the other side of the row of houses in recent years. Csaba Papp is confident that, as a continuation of the current investment, the reconstruction of the entire sidewalk on the parking lot side can be realized next year. The cost of implementing the current phase is HUF 12.5 million gross. The representative emphasized that the sidewalks on Hortobágy Street connect the areas of Libakert and Újkert that have been renewed within the framework of the Green City Program. As a result, a total of more than five kilometers of sidewalks and walkways were created where both the elderly and the young can safely drive and walk in order to preserve their health. As a doctor, Csaba Papp emphasized that by walking for half an hour a day, we can preserve it, and by walking for an hour a day, we can improve and improve our health.

(Debrecen City Hall)