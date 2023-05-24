There will be a tram carnival in Debrecen

On May 28, 2023, International Children’s Day, DKV Zrt. welcomes the little ones with a tram carnival, DKV announced.

Our nostalgia trams are dressed up for your pleasure on this significant day, and together with your families, they will happily transport you to the magical world of the past. And if you prefer a modern and fun trip, visit the decorated blue and CAF trams that day.

Departure times from the Great Station on line 1:

14:00 – 260 L, wooden frame tram

14:12 – blue, KCSV tram

15:00 – Bengal Tram

15:28 – CAF tram

16:00 – Bengal Tram

Travel on these trams is of course free of charge.