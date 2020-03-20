Information on Governmental Measures – Debrecen

Since the announcement of government decree 40/2020. (III.11.) imposing an extraordinary rule of law and a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, and beyond the restriction already taken on the number of participants at events, the Hungarian Government has decided to introduce further extraordinary measures on the restriction of gatherings in its 46/2020. (III. 16.) government decree in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

It is forbidden to be in catering units between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., – with the exception of the employees of the facility. It is allowed to be on a catering premises after 3 p.m. with the sole purpose of buying, receiving and paying for food.

It is forbidden to be at any venue of music or dance event, under the guidelines of government decree 23/2011. (III. 8.), regardless of the number of participants or the location of the event.

It is forbidden to stay in shops between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the exception of the employees of the facility! However, shops selling food, perfumery and drugstore products, household cleansing products, chemicals, hygiene paper products are exempt from this regulation, so are pharmacies and units selling therapeutic medical appliances. The exemption also applies to refilling stations and tobacco shops.

Compliance with these restrictive measures will be controlled by the police, any violation or infringement will result in infraction or criminal proceedings regarding both the customer and the client!

Action taken in Debrecen, on 18 March 2020.

