Changes in Administration of Civil Matters – Debrecen

With regard to the provisions of government decree 40/2020. (III. 11.) on the announcement of the emergency, and of the government decrees published thereafter, the procedure of administering civil matters will change as follows, as of 18 March 2020 (Wednesday) in the Mayor’s Office of Debrecen:

To declare intent to marry, only clients arriving on preregistered appointments will be received at desk 13 in the New City Hall (11 Kálvin Square). As of today (18 March 2020), it is not possible to receive clients with no preregistered appointment or to schedule new appointments.

Weddings already scheduled will be held in the wedding hall of the New City Hall, but we hereby inform the participants concerned that apart from the civil registrar, the engaged couple and the two wedding witnesses, no other persons can take part in the ceremony!

Payment for services related to weddings will be possible exclusively via bank transfer as of tomorrow (19 March 2020).

In the case of other civil matters, instead of personal appearance, would you please obtain information in the following ways:

Via e-mail: anyakonyv@ph.debrecen.hu

Actions taken in Debrecen, on 18 March 2020.

