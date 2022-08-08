The trams run in two sections during some performances of the Debrecen Festive Games

The Debrecen Festive Games will be held between July 31 and August 15, which affects tram transport. Some performances of the series of events will be held on Kossuth Square on the following days, therefore during the duration of the performances trams 1 and 2 will run in two sections, DKV reported.

1st performance: August 8, 2022 (Monday) 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., in case of a rainy day, August 9, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

2nd performance: August 10, 2022 (Wednesday) 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., in case of a rainy day, August 11, 2022 (Thursday) 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

3rd performance: August 13, 2022 (Saturday) 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., in case of a rainy day, August 14, 2022 (Sunday) 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

4th performance: August 15, 2022 (Monday) 20:30 – 22:00, no rainy day.

Here is the timetable for trams 1 and 2 at the above times:

Common section:

Grand Station – City Hall – Grand Station

Tram 1:

Kálvin tér – University – Kálvin tér

Tram 2:

Kálvin tér – Doberdó utca – Kálvin tér

The company draws the passengers’ attention to the fact that tram service between the Városháza and Kálvin tér stops is suspended during the performances. You can travel on the entire tram lines 1 and 2 only by transferring. It is possible to transfer in the direction of the University and Doberdó utca at the Kálvin tér stop, and in the direction of the Grand Station at the Városháza stop.

The line ticket handled at the start of the journey is also valid after the transfer, on both sections, but it must be validated on both vehicles.

debreceninap.hu