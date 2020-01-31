This is How Debrecen Card Will Look Like!

The Municipality of Debrecen asked residents of the city how the Debrecen card should look like.

The so-called Debrecen card is intended for residents of the city exclusively. As a local of Debrecen, everybody had the chance to take part in the voting on how the card, which will provide various discounts for local residents, should look like. The photo album published on the city’s official Facebook page on 11 January 2020 included 7 prospective designs. The winner was the one with the highest number of reactions.

debrecen.hu