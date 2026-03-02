Space Research and Astronomy Festival to be held in Hajdúböszörmény

The Együtt Böszörményért Egyesület is organizing a Space Research and Astronomy Educational Festival in Hajdúböszörmény on March 5–6, 2026.

On March 5 at 3:00 PM, physicist and astronomer Dr. Detre Örs Hunor will give a lecture at Bocskai István High School titled “The Biggest Mistakes in Space Research.” Between 2008 and 2022, Detre was the lead developer of the James Webb Space Telescope and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. He currently heads the CanSatLab.

On March 6, the Bakonyi Astronomical Association’s Tactile Universe exhibition will be presented in Hajdúböszörmény. This interactive, tactile, and audible exhibition is designed primarily for blind and visually impaired visitors but provides an engaging experience for everyone.

Using models, the exhibition provides a detailed exploration of the Solar System. It includes 77 3D-printed models representing 46 celestial bodies, showcasing surface features such as large craters, volcanoes, and canyons. In addition, nine hand-crafted models are included. Visitors can also touch three real meteorites and a tektite formed during an impact, totaling 86 models.