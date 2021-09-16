Hungary Records 12 Covid Deaths, 371 New Infections

Twelve patients died over the past 24 hours of a Covid-related illness, while 371 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 5,847,002 people have received a first jab, while 5,553,346 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 544,000 Hungarians have already received a booster jab.

The number of active infections stands at 6,858, while hospitals are treating 307 Covid patients, 40 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 816,222 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,114. Fully 779,250 people have made a recovery. There are 3,286 people in official quarantine, while 6,737,713 tests have been officially carried out. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

 

Hungary Records 12 Covid Deaths, 371 New Infections

Hungarian Evolutionary Biologist Szathmáry Elected Member of Unesco IBSP Board

