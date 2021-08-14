Hungary ‘Flexible With Covid Booster Shots’

Third vaccine shots are necessary due to the fast spread of new mutations such as the delta variant, especially when it comes to the elderly and people already suffering from an illness, a government official has said.

Hungary is at the forefront of Europe in providing third jabs, and this process is running smoothly, István György, the state secretary for domestic administration of the Prime Minister’s Office, said in an interview to Friday’s issue of Magyar Nemzet. GPs and vaccination sites in 78 hospitals around the country are administering the shots, he noted, adding that experts believed that no health risks were associated with a third jab. People who previously received an mRNA vaccine will now receive a vector vaccine and vice-versa, though individuals can deviate from the norm based on medical advice, he said.

So far, close to 83,000 have registered for a third jab and 75,000 have received it. Addressing the issue of the administration of Sinopharm to the elderly, he said the rate of development of immunity was not vaccine-dependent and no vaccine was fully effective. But after a third dose, the likelihood of developing a serious illness can be minimised, György added.