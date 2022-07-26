The cold front is coming with thunderstorms, but the heat wave will still remain in the lowland areas

The cold front is coming with thunderstorms, but the heatwave will still remain in the lowland areas, the National Meteorological Service warned in the danger alert sent to MTI on Tuesday.

The meteorological service has issued a first-degree warning for the entire country due to the risk of thunderstorms.

As highlighted, due to the cold front coming from the northwest, showers and thunderstorms are expected first in the northern and western parts of Transdanubia. Thunderstorms can be expected in more and more places during the day, with the highest probability and the largest number in the trans-Danubian areas and in the region of the Northern Central Mountains. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by intense precipitation (10-20 millimeters, in the southwestern part of Transdanubia up to 20-30 millimeters), stormy wind gusts, and hail.

As a result of the cold front, the heat will be limited to the lowland areas on Tuesday, where the average daily temperature is usually 25, but in the southern lowland areas, it can be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Therefore, due to the heat, a second-degree warning is still in effect in Békés and Csongrád-Csanád counties. Bács-Kiskun, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties have issued a first-degree warning due to the danger of heat.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be between 25 and 32 degrees in the northwestern part of the country, and between 32 and 38 degrees in the southeastern part. By late evening, the temperature will drop to between 20 and 27 degrees.

In the next few days, there may still be peak values ​​of around 35 degrees in several places. As a result of the expected cold front over the weekend, the heat wave will moderate further.

The national chief medical officer originally ordered the highest level, the third-degree heat alert, from Wednesday until midnight on Saturday, but later extended this until midnight on Tuesday.