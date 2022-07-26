Britney Spears returns to the music industry

Lately, Britney Spears has only been heard of for showing off her charms. According to insiders, however, this will soon change, as the singer is returning to the music industry.

Britney Spears and Elton John’s joint duet may be released next month, and according to some, it may even be the hit of the summer, Blikk reports. Their joint track will be a cover of Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, which will be released next month.

The joint work was the idea of two-time Oscar winner and six-time Grammy winner Elton John, who is a big fan of Britney Spears. The singer makes her official comeback with this song, which is reportedly in such huge demand that she signed a record deal with the label to record it with John.

The duet is made from a remix of Elton John’s song Tiny Dancer, which can give new impetus to Britney Spears’ musical work.

debreceninap.hu