Soy and Blood Sugar: What Do Scientific Studies Show in Diabetics?

Nutrition plays a key role in the management of chronic metabolic diseases, especially Type 2 Diabetes. Both patients and professionals are constantly searching for foods that can help stabilize blood sugar levels. A comprehensive scientific study examined whether soy consumption can positively influence glucose metabolism in people with diabetes.

The research was a systematic review and meta-analysis, meaning that scientists collected and analyzed the results of several previous clinical studies to draw more accurate conclusions. In total, 16 randomized controlled trials involving 471 participants were included. The researchers mainly focused on three key indicators: fasting blood glucose, insulin levels, and HbA1c, which reflects long-term blood sugar control.

Not clear-cut results

Overall, soy consumption did not lead to a clear improvement in these main indicators. There were no significant changes in fasting glucose, insulin levels, or HbA1c. This suggests that soy alone cannot be considered an effective tool for regulating blood sugar levels.

However…

A more detailed analysis revealed a more nuanced picture. After certain statistical adjustments, a small but significant improvement in fasting blood glucose was observed. In studies using a parallel-group design, moderate improvements were also seen in insulin levels and blood glucose.

Secondary findings

Secondary results were also noteworthy. Soy consumption may have a beneficial effect on insulin resistance (measured by HOMA-IR) and may reduce total cholesterol levels. This is particularly important, as people with diabetes face a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, so any dietary factor that improves lipid profiles can be beneficial in the long term.

However, researchers emphasized that the quality of the evidence was not strong. There were significant differences among the studies in terms of participant numbers, types of soy products, and duration of interventions. Therefore, further large-scale, well-designed clinical trials are needed to clearly determine the role of soy in the dietary management of diabetes.

Not a miracle cure, but…

Overall, soy cannot be considered a “miracle food” for improving blood sugar, but in some cases it may provide modest metabolic benefits. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, and medical treatment remain the foundation of diabetes management.

Bea Szöőr’s article in Hungarian can be read here.