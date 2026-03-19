Three dead in Faraktár Street crash: Inexperienced driver faces severe penalty

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against a driver for negligently causing a fatal road accident resulting in multiple deaths.

According to the indictment, the defendant—who had limited driving experience—was traveling on a busy outbound main road in Debrecen on March 4, 2024, at around 4:40 p.m. While exceeding the speed limit in the inner lane, the woman attempted an improper lane change to the right without due care and collided with a car driving alongside her.

As a result of the impact, both vehicles veered onto the sidewalk, striking six pedestrians. Three of the victims died at the scene or shortly after being transported to hospital. One person suffered serious injuries requiring more than eight days to heal, while two others sustained minor injuries.

The defendant violated several traffic rules, leading to a crash with extremely severe consequences. The prosecutor’s office has charged her with negligent causing of a road accident resulting in the deaths of more than two people.

In its sentencing recommendation, the prosecution proposed that if the defendant pleads guilty and waives her right to a trial, she should be sentenced to six years in prison and permanently banned from driving.