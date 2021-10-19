Áder Discusses Waste Water Management in Podcast

President János Áder on Monday discussed novel methods of waste water management in his regular weekly Blue Planet (Kék bolygó) podcast with Attila Bodnár, co-chair of Organica, a company installing waste water purifying systems in 18 countries worldwide.

Besides traditionally used micro-organisms, Organica also uses plants and other higher-level organisms to achieve a more effective facility taking up less space, using less energy and emitting less carbon dioxide, Bodnár said. Organica has 120 facilities in 18 countries on 4 continents, he said. The company is in close cooperation with one of the largest French water suppliers, among others, he added. Áder noted that while most of waste water is purified before allowed to flow back into natural waters in Hungary, some 80-90% of waste water in Africa, Asia and South America is not. With increasing water use, pollution also grows, endangering the water supply of the people, industry and agriculture of those regions, he said.

