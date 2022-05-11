Britney Spears posted nude photos of herself (+18)

The 40-year-old singer shared amazing photos of herself in which she was completely naked.

The pop princess shows almost everything about herself and hides the delicate parts just because if she didn’t, it would already be against Instagram’s rules, Propeller writes.

This is not the first time the former pop diva has delighted her fans with nude shots in the light of her room posing in a knee-high stocking earlier this year. And she could take it back slowly, as she announced in April she was expecting a baby.

In half a day, more than 500,000 people have received Britney Spears’ latest nude photos, with the following thoughts:

I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much

For another nude photo, the singer also described the shots taken of her in Mexico when she was not yet pregnant. More than 1 million people have liked this photo in less than 24 hours: