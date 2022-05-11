Brutal dog torturers were convicted in Berettyóújfalu

On May 9, 2022, the Berettyóújfalu District Court pronounced a verdict in the case of two defendants who tortured a dog in Zsák, Hajdú-Bihar County.

The court found the two men guilty of animal torture as a first-degree accused aide. Therefore, the first-degree defendant was sentenced to 10 months in prison, the execution of which was suspended for a probation period of 3 years, and the probation of the man was ordered, while the second-degree defendant was sentenced to 1 year and 4 months in prison and he was banned from exercising public affairs for 2 years. With regard to the second-degree defendant, the court also ordered the subsequent execution of the 1-year to 8-month prison sentence previously imposed in the final judgment of the Berettyóújfalu District Court, as he had committed the present act under suspended imprisonment.

According to the verdict in Zsák, on June 5, 2020, at about 12:30 a.m., the second-degree defendant looped a line around the neck of a medium-sized puli-type dog owned by the first-degree defendant and pulled the animal out onto a dirt road and moored it to a pylon. The second-degree defendant then dealt more blows to the animal’s head with an ax in the presence of the first order. The animal was then left alone and left the scene. The dog was killed as a result of injuries to the neck and head caused by the fishing line. The first-degree defendant later returned and took the animal to a nearby wheat field, where he left it to its fate.

In the case, the Berettyóújfalu District Court held a preparatory hearing on September 8, 2021, at which the 25- and 22-year-old defendants did not admit to committing the crime in accordance with the indictment, and their right to a trial was not waived. The court referred the case to trial and found the two men guilty at the end of the evidentiary proceedings.

The court’s decision is not final, the prosecution has set aside three working days to file a statement of appeal, the first-degree defendant and his defense attorney to the verdict, while his partner and attorney filed an appeal for relief. The case continues at the Debrecen General Court.

Debrecen General Court

Picture: illustration.