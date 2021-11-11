IT Minister in Tel Aviv for Talks on Innovative Transport, AI

László Palkovics, the innovation and technology minister, has called AI and electric cars the key to success in innovation, after talks with ministers and researchers in Tel Aviv, where he also attended the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Summit on Tuesday.

Palkovics said he discussed transport development issues in connection with the Hungarian government’s rail and aircraft development programme with Israel’s transport minister, Merav Michaeli. They also discussed the future use of hydrogen-powered vehicles, he told MTI by phone on Tuesday evening. Palkovics said he met Orit Farkash-Hacohen, the minister of science and technology, and they signed a science cooperation agreement. They discussed cooperation in the areas of electric vehicles and drones, as well as Israeli-Hungarian biotechnological development projects in Hungary. Topics also included potential areas for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and their legal ramifications, as well as future possibilities in laser technology cooperation with the involvement of the ELI Laser Centre in Szeged, in southern Hungary. Palkovics also met Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Idan Roll, and they signed an agreement on exchange programmes in education.

