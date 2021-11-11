42 Percent of Romania Hungarians Wishing to Vote in Hungary Elections

Fully 42% of dual citizens among Romania’s ethnic Hungarian minority would cast their vote in Hungary’s parliamentary election next year, mostly supporting ruling Fidesz, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by the Bálványos Institute and Transylvania Inquiry on a representative sample of 1,218 adults, showed that about 60% of Romania Hungarians had Hungarian citizenship, and 83% of those wishing to participate in the election would vote for Fidesz. Four percent of respondents said they would support conservative opposition Jobbik, while only 3% would vote for the allied opposition parties of Hungary.

Ninety-four percent of respondents said they were familiar with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and 89% had a positive opinion of him. Eighty-three percent said they knew who Democratic Coalition leader Ferenc Gyurcsány was, while 69% were familiar with Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and 59% with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony.

Seventy-seven percent indicated their rejection of Gyurcsány, while all government politicians had a positive (50% or more) popularity index.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay