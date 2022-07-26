Attention! From today, a 30 km/h speed and weight limit is in effect on Budai Nagy Antal Street in Debrecen

Speed and weight restrictions will come into effect on July 26, 2022 – Tuesday – on Budai Nagy Antal Street in Debrecen.

A traffic box will also be set up in the middle of October at the intersection of Buda Nagy Antal utca and Huszár Gál utca. Trafiboxes will also be checked with surveillance cameras.

From July 26, 2022 – Tuesday – vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons will not be allowed to enter Budai Nagy Antal Street, and from the same day, a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour will come into effect on Budai Nagy Antal Street between Vámospércsi út and Huszár Gál Street section. Edina Szilágyi is confident that these measures will contribute to the fact that the residents of Nagy Antal Street in Buda can live their everyday lives in a calmer environment. She asks the drivers going there to pay close attention to the changes and drive in accordance with the new traffic rules.

debreceninap.hu