The DKV assessed the traffic and the routes of two bus are changing

Taking traffic experience into account, the route of bus 19 and the Auchan A1 customer route will change from the start of the operation on Monday, August 1, 2022.

BUS 19

In the direction of the Ice Hall, bus number 19 does not take Piac utca, but the Nyugati Kiskörút.

New route to the Ice Hall:

Sámsoni út – Lovas utca – Kard utca – Júlia-telep – Diadal utca – Sámsoni út – Mátyás király utca – Kincsshegy utca – Huszár Gál utca – Ótemető utca – Víztorony utca – Munkácsy Mihály utca – Arad utca – Faraktár utca – Kossuth utca – Széchenyi Street – Antall József Street – Miklós Street – Szoboszlói Street – István Street – Vincellér Street – Derék Street – Jégcsarnok

Stops to be omitted: Kistemplom, Miklós utca

New stops: Debrecen Court, Tisza István Street

AUCHAN A1 BUS:

The route of the Auchan A1 bus will change. The bus departs from Nagyállomás instead of Segner tér.

New route to the Auchan store:

Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca – Mester utca – Bethlen utca – Egyetem útca – Füredi út – Balmazújvárosi út – Auchan department store

New route in the direction of the Grand Station:

Auchan department store – Balmazújvárosi út – Füredi út – Egyetem úsárút – Bethlen utca – Mester utca – Nagy Imre utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás

debreceninap.hu