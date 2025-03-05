The second Praktiker store in Debrecen will open on March 6th

Praktiker, the Hungarian-owned home improvement retailer, will open its newest store in Debrecen on March 6. This will be the second Praktiker store in the city and the 22nd location in its nationwide network. The new store, covering over 4,000 square meters, is situated near the Tesco by the Tócóskert residential area.

Customers can expect a wide selection of products for home renovation, gardening, and DIY projects, along with a webshop pickup point, expert assistance, self-checkout kiosks, and SZÉP card payment options. The grand opening weekend will feature a prize draw and a 20% discount on selected items. Additionally, to mark the store’s launch, Praktiker will donate to the foundation of the nearby Children’s Clinic.

Located on Kishegyesi Road, next to Tócóskert—Debrecen’s largest residential area—the new Praktiker store will offer a refreshed design and a carefully selected range of over 15,000 products based on 27 years of experience. Customers will find essential items for home improvement, including tiles, flooring materials, lighting solutions, sanitary ware, tools, power tools, garden equipment, and seasonal product highlights. The store will also feature a 1,200-square-meter garden display area.

A team of 25 expert sales representatives will assist shoppers with product choices and provide information on home renovation programs and SZÉP card payments. The store will accept SZÉP cards issued by all three banks for specific product categories, including building materials, flooring, tools, lighting, home furnishings, heating equipment, and air conditioning.

To celebrate the opening from March 6–9 (Thursday to Sunday), Praktiker will offer a 20% discount on all non-promotional products. Additionally, customers who register in the Praktiker app—either in advance or at the store—will receive a 15% coupon for their next purchase if they select the new store as their favorite location in the app.

The Praktiker chain is also supporting the local community by donating a 500,000 HUF gift voucher to the “For Our Children” Foundation of the Children’s Clinic.

The easily accessible store offers free parking and long opening hours:

🕗 Monday–Saturday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

🕘 Sunday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM