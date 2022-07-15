DKV is introducing an extraordinary bus schedule

Taking into account the passenger count data, DKV Zrt. will introduce the extraordinary bus schedule from the start of operations on Monday, July 25, 2022. This was used several times during the pandemic, on weekdays.

According to the company’s statement, the buses will transport passengers on certain routes according to an extended holiday schedule. In this case, the orange announcements at the stops contain the departure times according to the extraordinary schedule.

At the stops where passengers do not find orange notices, take the day off schedule into account and plan their journey accordingly.

The changes do not affect the timetables of trolleybuses and trams, they will continue to operate according to school holidays and working days.

You can find information about the timetables on the website www.dkv.hu.

DKV