There will be a mineral exhibition in the Debrecen Zoo

Next month, visitors to the Debrecen Zoo will be able to admire the flowers of the mines in addition to the 200 species of animals and around 650 plants from five continents as part of the exhibition entitled “The World of Minerals, the Poetry of the Earth”.

The institution is now XXIII. for the first time hosts, an exhibition organized together with the Pál Szőnyi Mineral Friendly Circle, which not only introduces the eye-catching natural treasures of our country but also rarities from many parts of the world. About 10 containers will be filled with the jewels of our Earth, including many special minerals and fossils exhibited for the first time.

The exhibition, held in the exotic Afrika-röpde building, can be visited every day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from August 1 to 31. The exhibition, which can be viewed free of charge with a zoo ticket, is accompanied by a free guided tour and a mineral exchange.

debreceninap.hu