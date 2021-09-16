KSH: Construction Sector Output Jumps From Low Base in July

Output of Hungary’s construction sector jumped by an annual 22.5% in July, recovering from a double-digit decline in the base period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Output of the building segment grew by 21.1% and civil engineering output jumped by 25.4%, KSH said. In absolute terms, output reached 464.2 billion forints (EUR 1.32bn). The building segment accounted for 52% of the total. Month on month, output fell by a seasonally and working day-adjusted 0.4%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay